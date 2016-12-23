Back to Main page
Putin promises to say if he plans to take part in 2018 polls when ‘time is ripe’

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 23, 15:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The presidential elections in Russia are due to be held in March 2018
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is early to speak about if he plans to run for president in the 2018 elections.

"When time is ripe, I will look at what is happening in the country, in the world and judging on what we did, what we can do and how we should do, a decision will be taken on my participation or non-participation in the future elections of president of Russia," Putin said during his annual news conference.

Putin earlier answered a question of a journalist of The Wall Street Journal if early elections could be held in Russia. "It is possible, but it is not necessary," the president said.

The presidential elections in Russia are due to be held in March 2018. Under the Constitution, Putin has the right to run for a new term.

