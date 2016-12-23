Putin: Problem of stray animals must be solved in civilized manner

MOSCOW, December 23./TASS/. Problems of homeless animals must be solved in a civilized manner, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said at his annual news conference replying to a female journalist who urged tighter punishment for cruelty to animals.

"When I spoke about the rights of people who keep pets, I said that on the whole we must proceed from principles of humane attitude towards animals, stray animals as well, of course," the president said.

"We must solve it in a civilized manner, because we know, let us say, about attacks of stray dogs, including on children. And local authorities cannot pretend this does not concern them. But these problems must be solved in civilized ways. There are a lot of them. I won’t dwell on this now, but they do exist," the president said.