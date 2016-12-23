Putin says Russia will back patriotism as uniting factor

Putin: Systems overcoming anti-missile defense more effective than missile shield itselfMilitary & Defense December 23, 15:53
MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia will support patriotism as a uniting factor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual news conference on Friday.
"We cannot have any other uniting basis rather than patriotism," the president stressed.
The president also said there is the need for dialogue with society and people should have inner self-restrictions.
"Should we divide hooligans into ins and outs? No, we shouldn’t. Hooligans are hooligans, and there is the need to make the difference between common sense and any foam that emerges on this wave," he said speaking about discontent of some patriotic citizens over some exhibitions and performances.