Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says Russia will back patriotism as uniting factor

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 23, 15:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"We cannot have any other uniting basis rather than patriotism," Putin stressed
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia will support patriotism as a uniting factor, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual news conference on Friday.

Read also
Vladimir Putin
Putin says patriotism is Russia’s "national idea"

"We cannot have any other uniting basis rather than patriotism," the president stressed.

The president also said there is the need for dialogue with society and people should have inner self-restrictions.

"Should we divide hooligans into ins and outs? No, we shouldn’t. Hooligans are hooligans, and there is the need to make the difference between common sense and any foam that emerges on this wave," he said speaking about discontent of some patriotic citizens over some exhibitions and performances.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Washington believes US military 'strongest in human history'
2
Russia to float out 2 nuclear submarines in 2017
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Putin says Reagan would have been happy about Trump’s victory that nobody believed in
5
Putin holds major annual press conference
6
Putin assures legal rights of Kurds will be observed
7
Russian leader says Yamal LNG is one of world’s largest investment projects
TOP STORIES
Реклама