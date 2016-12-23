Putin urges to stop speculations about crash of Polish plane near Smolensk

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Speculations around crash of Polish President Lech Kaczynsky near Smolensk should be stopped and should not be used for aggravating tension in the Russian-Polish relations, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said in response from a Polish reporter during a news conference on Friday.

"Speculations about it should be stopped," Putin said. "It is an enormous tragedy." The president said he read the transcript of the Polish president's pilots talk with a person who came into the cabin - I have forgotten his name now, but the name is there - demanding the plane is landed regardless any objections from the pilots. The pilot says: "I cannot land, no." to this the man who had entered the cabin says: "I cannot report it to him, do whatever, (but) land.".

"We have done everything to have it investigated. Do not use it for any aggravation of inter-state relations, everything is quite clear there," Putin said. "If anything is not clear, then investigative authorities should deal with it."

The president said the plane parts were not given to the Polish side because the criminal case investigation is not over yet in Russia.

"Right, the Investigative Committee continues the probe, and until not finished, they need those parts," Putin said.