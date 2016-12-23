Putin refuses to disclose details of private talks with other world leaders

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has declined to disclose the contents of face-to-face conversations with other leaders.

"As for what we discussed with President Obama, I will say once again: I never talk about this, that’s my right," the president said during his annual news conference on Friday.

Putin noted that he knew that Barack Obama’s advisor had reportedly disclosed the contents of his conversation with the US leader. "I never talk about what we discussed with our counterparts during our face-to-face meetings," he emphasized.