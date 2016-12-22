FSB prepares draft law strengthening protection against cyber attacks

Russian Biathlon Union scraps planned 2017 World Cup eventsSport December 22, 20:47
Treasure trove uncovered during Kerch Strait Bridge constructionSociety & Culture December 22, 19:34
Serbia to receive tanks, MiG-29 planes and armored vehicles from Russia as gifts — mediaMilitary & Defense December 22, 19:29
Berlin terror attack carried out by Tunisian suspect, German interior minister saysWorld December 22, 19:02
IPC hosts ‘productive and open’ talks on Russia’s membership reinstatementWorld December 22, 18:41
Turkish minister says cooperation with Russia helps achieve important results in AleppoWorld December 22, 18:33
Russia’s top navy brass hails 2016 shipbuilding program for making rapid stridesMilitary & Defense December 22, 17:47
Patriarch Kirill speaks out against downplaying Soviet regime’s triumphs and defeatsSociety & Culture December 22, 17:34
Russia sinks to new low in FIFA’s monthly ranking listSport December 22, 17:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service has prepared a draft federal law on security of critical information infrastructure in Russia, the FSB public relations center told TASS on Thursday.
"Of late, the attempts have been on the rise to carry out massive cyber attacks against the facilities of Russia’s financial, information and other critically important infrastructure for the normal life of the country," Chairman of the FSB Public Council Vasily Titov said.
"We have no doubt that today there is the need to pay more attention to the issues of security in the Internet to ensure systemic and effective countermeasures to any cyber threats," he said.
The members of the Public Council underlined the importance of creating a legal and organizational basis aimed at preventing attacks against the Russian critical information infrastructure.
"The adoption of the law will allow creating a legal and organizational basis for the reliable functioning of the security system at critical IT infrastructure in Russia and also for preventing computer incidents at its facilities," Titov said.