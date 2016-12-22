FSB prepares draft law strengthening protection against cyber attacks

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service has prepared a draft federal law on security of critical information infrastructure in Russia, the FSB public relations center told TASS on Thursday.

"Of late, the attempts have been on the rise to carry out massive cyber attacks against the facilities of Russia’s financial, information and other critically important infrastructure for the normal life of the country," Chairman of the FSB Public Council Vasily Titov said.

"We have no doubt that today there is the need to pay more attention to the issues of security in the Internet to ensure systemic and effective countermeasures to any cyber threats," he said.

The members of the Public Council underlined the importance of creating a legal and organizational basis aimed at preventing attacks against the Russian critical information infrastructure.

"The adoption of the law will allow creating a legal and organizational basis for the reliable functioning of the security system at critical IT infrastructure in Russia and also for preventing computer incidents at its facilities," Titov said.