Ambassador Karlov laid to rest at Moscow cemetery

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov, who had been assassinated in Ankara on December 19, was buried at Moscow’s Khimkinskoye cemetery on Thursday.
The diplomat, who was posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Russia, was laid to rest with military honors as the guard of honor stood and a military band played beside his casket, which was draped in the Russian state flag.
Russia’s Ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov, was gunned down on Monday. An armed man whom the police later identified as a 22-year-old police officer opened indiscriminate fire in an art gallery in Ankara where Ambassador Karlov was opening a photo exhibition. Turkish officials said the attacker was neutralized. Apart from the ambassador, the shooter wounded three more people but none of them were Russian citizens.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has qualified the incident as an act of terror.