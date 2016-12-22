Netherlands 'pulling through' EU-Ukraine deal despite opinion of Dutch citizens ― diplomat

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Netherlands are "pulling through" the ratification of the Association Agreement between Ukraine and EU despite the opinion of citizens under the pretext of a myth about "the Russian threat," Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Zakharova noted that the Netherlands have recently made multiple unfriendly steps toward Russia. "Among them are quesntionable initiatives on establishing 'independent Russian media' to fight the so-called 'Kremlin propaganda', direct financing of opposition Russian NGOs by the Dutch Foreign Ministry, constant use by Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Foreign Minister Bert Koenders in their public speeches of a 'Russian military threat' scarecrow to pull through the ratification of EU-Ukraine Association Agreement contrary to the opinion of Dutch citizens," she noted.