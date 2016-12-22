Russian senior diplomat holds talks with Syrian ambassador

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also a deputy foreign minister, has held a meeting with Syria’s Ambassador to Moscow Riyad Haddad, focusing on agreements reached on Tuesday by the Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
The diplomats "exchanged views on the situation in Syria and around it, including in the context of agreements of the trilateral talks on Syria held by the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey in Moscow on December 20," the foreign ministry said. "Along with this, (they) emphasized the need to intensify efforts aimed at promoting the political solution to the Syria crisis, based on Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council."
The meeting was held at the Syrian ambassador’s request.