Russian senior diplomat holds talks with Syrian ambassador

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also a deputy foreign minister, has held a meeting with Syria’s Ambassador to Moscow Riyad Haddad, focusing on agreements reached on Tuesday by the Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The diplomats "exchanged views on the situation in Syria and around it, including in the context of agreements of the trilateral talks on Syria held by the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey in Moscow on December 20," the foreign ministry said. "Along with this, (they) emphasized the need to intensify efforts aimed at promoting the political solution to the Syria crisis, based on Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council."

The meeting was held at the Syrian ambassador’s request.