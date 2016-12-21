Putin believes procedures for getting Russian citizenship should be eased up

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is necessary to make the procedures for getting Russian citizenship simpler.

"We must make the procedure for getting Russian citizenship easier," he said on Wednesday night at a meeting with the leaders of party caucuses as he answered a question from Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) on the importance of making the procedure simpler for from Russian compatriots.