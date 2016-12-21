Putin believes procedures for getting Russian citizenship should be eased up

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is necessary to make the procedures for getting Russian citizenship simpler.
"We must make the procedure for getting Russian citizenship easier," he said on Wednesday night at a meeting with the leaders of party caucuses as he answered a question from Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) on the importance of making the procedure simpler for from Russian compatriots.