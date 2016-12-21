Kremlin: USSR can’t be restored but need for new integration exists

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The USSR can’t be restored, although its disintegration was a disaster, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Mir TV Channel on Wednesday.

However, the logic of today’s events suggests that a need exists for new integration in the post-Soviet space, Peskov said.

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin still believes that this [the disintegration of the Soviet Union] was a disaster for those peoples who lived under the roof of one union state," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"This was a disaster that pushed us far back in our development. All the countries that are now independent were actually pushed decades back after the ruin of the Soviet Union," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"But you see for yourselves that it is impossible, of course, to talk about any reverse processes. This is impossible," the spokesman said.

"But the logic dictates the need of new integration in the space of the former Soviet Union," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEC) among such associations.

"The logic of this new integration dominates after all. This is positive," he said.

Speaking about the EurAsEC, Peskov said he believed that "this is a new association, which is only in the process of its development, and therefore we can’t fully tap its potential yet but there are the first signs of that."

"Of course, some parallels with the European Union can and should perhaps be drawn," the spokesman said.

"After all, the European Union has been developing for many decades as compared to the EurAsEC and there are a lot of problems," Peskov said.

"That is why, we need to be patient but the positive yield from this integration is obvious and is not disputed by anyone," the Kremlin spokesman said.