Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: USSR can’t be restored but need for new integration exists

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 19:30 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Kremlin spokesman mentioned the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEC) among such associations
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Scherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The USSR can’t be restored, although its disintegration was a disaster, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Mir TV Channel on Wednesday.

However, the logic of today’s events suggests that a need exists for new integration in the post-Soviet space, Peskov said.

Read also
Mikhail Gorbachev
Gorbachev thinks new Union in borders of USSR is possible

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin still believes that this [the disintegration of the Soviet Union] was a disaster for those peoples who lived under the roof of one union state," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"This was a disaster that pushed us far back in our development. All the countries that are now independent were actually pushed decades back after the ruin of the Soviet Union," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"But you see for yourselves that it is impossible, of course, to talk about any reverse processes. This is impossible," the spokesman said.

"But the logic dictates the need of new integration in the space of the former Soviet Union," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEC) among such associations.

"The logic of this new integration dominates after all. This is positive," he said.

Read also
Putin says considers USSR breakup tragedy

Speaking about the EurAsEC, Peskov said he believed that "this is a new association, which is only in the process of its development, and therefore we can’t fully tap its potential yet but there are the first signs of that."

"Of course, some parallels with the European Union can and should perhaps be drawn," the spokesman said.

"After all, the European Union has been developing for many decades as compared to the EurAsEC and there are a lot of problems," Peskov said.

"That is why, we need to be patient but the positive yield from this integration is obvious and is not disputed by anyone," the Kremlin spokesman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Persons
Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама