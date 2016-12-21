Foreign Ministry: Dutch authorities purposefully destroying relations with Russia

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Netherlands, which has opened a storage depot for US military hardware arriving for its deployment in Europe, has toughened its anti-Russian rhetoric and activity leading to the disruption of relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We could not but pay attention to the reports on the resumption of the work of a US military facility in the Netherlands designated for the outpost storage of US armament and heavy military hardware, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery guns," the Russian diplomat said.
"It seems that the Dutch leadership has come to enjoy its unbridled activity for the purposeful destruction of relations with Russia," she said.
"Now it has come to support its bellicose anti-Russian line with armor," the Russian diplomat said.