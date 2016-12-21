Back to Main page
Foreign Ministry: Dutch authorities purposefully destroying relations with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 18:25 UTC+3
Moscow could not but pay attention to the reports on the resumption of the work of a storage depot for US military hardware, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The Netherlands, which has opened a storage depot for US military hardware arriving for its deployment in Europe, has toughened its anti-Russian rhetoric and activity leading to the disruption of relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

Russia says decision on Scythian gold derails Hague’s ambition to become judicial capital

"We could not but pay attention to the reports on the resumption of the work of a US military facility in the Netherlands designated for the outpost storage of US armament and heavy military hardware, including tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and self-propelled artillery guns," the Russian diplomat said.

"It seems that the Dutch leadership has come to enjoy its unbridled activity for the purposeful destruction of relations with Russia," she said.

"Now it has come to support its bellicose anti-Russian line with armor," the Russian diplomat said.

Maria Zakharova
