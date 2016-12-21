Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Emergencies Ministry to send Christmas gifts to Donbass

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
December 21, 13:36 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Since August 2014, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s convoys have delivered over 65 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has formed the 59th humanitarian aid convoy for Donbass, the ministry’s press service told TASS. According to the press service, apart from standard aid items, the convoy will also be delivering Christmas gifts.

Read also
Kiev continues policy of ideological detachment of Donbass from Ukraine ― Russian envoy

"The 59th humanitarian aid convoy for residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions has been formed at the Donskoi Rescue Center in Russia’s Rostov region. The convoy is scheduled to depart on the morning of December 22," the press service said.

More than 40 trucks carrying over 400 tonnes of aid make up the convoy. The aid includes not only food products, medicine and basic necessities, but Christmas gifts as well. "The humanitarian aid was collected by public organizations and regular citizens," a source in the emergencies ministry noted.

Since August 2014, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s convoys have delivered over 65 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Eastern Ukraine
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
3
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Russian defense contractor to start working on 3rd generation doomsday planes
6
Defense minister says NATO continues military buildup near Russian borders
7
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама