Russian Emergencies Ministry to send Christmas gifts to Donbass

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has formed the 59th humanitarian aid convoy for Donbass, the ministry’s press service told TASS. According to the press service, apart from standard aid items, the convoy will also be delivering Christmas gifts.

"The 59th humanitarian aid convoy for residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions has been formed at the Donskoi Rescue Center in Russia’s Rostov region. The convoy is scheduled to depart on the morning of December 22," the press service said.

More than 40 trucks carrying over 400 tonnes of aid make up the convoy. The aid includes not only food products, medicine and basic necessities, but Christmas gifts as well. "The humanitarian aid was collected by public organizations and regular citizens," a source in the emergencies ministry noted.

Since August 2014, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s convoys have delivered over 65 tonnes of humanitarian aid to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.