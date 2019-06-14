Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Israel expects Putin's visit in January 2020 — president

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 14, 4:01 UTC+3 HERZLIYA

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin said he hopes the Russian president will take part in celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

HERZLIYA, June 14. /TASS/. Israel is anticipating Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit in January 2020 for the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland by the Red Army, Israel's President Reuven Rivlin said on Thursday.

"I hope that you can join us next January to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp by the Red Army," Rivlin said addressing the Russian president at the reception organized by the Russian Embassy in Herzliya on the occasion of the Russia Day.

The Israeli president noted that "antisemitism is rising its head again across the world." "We should firmly stand against racism and hate in any form, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is a great ally in the fight against antisemitism," he stressed. "We know that the Russian Federation and its leadership are committed to maintaining Israel's security," Rivlin concluded.

