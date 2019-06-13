Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to apply for participation in PACE session if resolution on rights adopted as it is

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 17:10 UTC+3

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin explained that the resolution guarantees three rights: the right for representation in the assembly, the voting right and the right to choose

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia will file an application for participation in the June session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) if the resolution that guarantees for the Russian delegation the right to participate in work, vote and perform at the assembly’s sessions is adopted as it is, without removals, on June 24, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told journalists on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Council of Europe realized current status of Russia unacceptable, says Lavrov

He explained that the resolution guarantees three rights: the right for representation in the assembly, the voting right and the right to choose. The speaker added that the resolution gives Russia "the possibility to declare a delegation [to the PACE] in June." "If the resolution is adopted on this day as it is, we will be able to file an application before the end of the day," Volodin noted. "If the resolution is adopted with removals, then we will make a separate decision on whether we will go [to the PACE session] or not," he specified.

The PACE session will be held in Strasbourg on June 24-28.

