Putin calls for open information space in CIS

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) needs an open common information space with as little restrictions as possible, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mir broadcaster on Thursday.

"It should be open," the head of state said, speaking about the CIS information space. "There should be as little restrictions as possible," he noted, adding that "only restrictions related to security and morals are justifiable."

"On the whole, the information space needs to be as open as possible so that any source of information is protected and news outlets can function effectively," Putin emphasized. "At the same time, the less politicized they are the better," he said. According to the Russian leader, the freedom to disseminate information should be exercised in the interests of citizens who use information and not in the interests of those disseminating it.

"I expect that if information is presented in an interesting way, if it is substantive, then all people in our countries will be able to use it to better understand each other, know about what is going on at their neighbors’ and replicate the best practices employed in our countries," Putin concluded.