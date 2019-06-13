Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Leading powers should cooperate to solve modern problems — Russia’s US envoy

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 7:38 UTC+3 WASHINGTON

Antonov said that Russia is interested in "stable and predictable" relations with the United States

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Russia believes that present-day problems can be efficiently solved only in cooperation of the world’s leading powers, Russia’s US ambassador Anatoly Antonov has said.

"We are convinced that problems of the modern world can be efficiently solved only through serious and fair cooperation among the leading powers and their unions. We believe that teaming up to solve real, not imaginary threats is the most important task. Terrorism is one of those major threats," he said during the Russia Day celebration at the Russian embassy in Washington.

Antonov said that Russia is interested in "stable and predictable" relations with the United States.

"We, as the world’s biggest nuclear powers, are vested with special responsibility to ensure strategic stability and security," he went on.

The diplomat added that Moscow is ready to cooperate with any country, willing to establish relations "based on mutual recognition of [national] interests and on search for mutually acceptable compromises."

According to the ambassador, Russia’s approach to solving key international problems is shared by the majority of states members of the United Nations, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"In other words, Russia is not fighting against someone, it fights for solving all problems on the basis of equality and [mutual] respect," he said.

"Russia is an influential and responsible member of the international community," the ambassador went on. "We are not seeking to impose our will on anyone and strictly observe the international law.

"Our foreign policy priorities are no secret," he said. "Our goals are clear: ensuring safety at our borders and creating favorable external conditions for Russia’s sustainable internal development.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to take part in two regional summits, bilateral meetings on June 13-16
2
Putin sees no reason to interfere into US-China trade disputes
3
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
4
Russia to support Moldovan president Dodon — Putin
5
Turkey again confirms that deal with Russia on S400 systems remains in place
6
World demand for helicopter gunships grows, says Russia's arms exporter
7
New patrol ship to enter service with Russian Navy in June
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT