Leading powers should cooperate to solve modern problems — Russia’s US envoy

WASHINGTON, June 13. /TASS/. Russia believes that present-day problems can be efficiently solved only in cooperation of the world’s leading powers, Russia’s US ambassador Anatoly Antonov has said.

"We are convinced that problems of the modern world can be efficiently solved only through serious and fair cooperation among the leading powers and their unions. We believe that teaming up to solve real, not imaginary threats is the most important task. Terrorism is one of those major threats," he said during the Russia Day celebration at the Russian embassy in Washington.

Antonov said that Russia is interested in "stable and predictable" relations with the United States.

"We, as the world’s biggest nuclear powers, are vested with special responsibility to ensure strategic stability and security," he went on.

The diplomat added that Moscow is ready to cooperate with any country, willing to establish relations "based on mutual recognition of [national] interests and on search for mutually acceptable compromises."

According to the ambassador, Russia’s approach to solving key international problems is shared by the majority of states members of the United Nations, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"In other words, Russia is not fighting against someone, it fights for solving all problems on the basis of equality and [mutual] respect," he said.

"Russia is an influential and responsible member of the international community," the ambassador went on. "We are not seeking to impose our will on anyone and strictly observe the international law.

"Our foreign policy priorities are no secret," he said. "Our goals are clear: ensuring safety at our borders and creating favorable external conditions for Russia’s sustainable internal development.".