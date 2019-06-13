Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 5:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin also expressed hope that Ukraine’s new political leadership would not try to conceal its reluctance to solve domestic problems behind "Russophobic thoughts and ideas"

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian president's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin hopes that the new Ukrainian government would actively engage in restoring relations between Russia and Ukraine, adding that the process of normalizing relations was inevitable.

"Restoring our relations is inevitable. It [the present situation] is simply impossible between two parts of the same ethnicity, or, in other words, between two brotherly nations," Putin said in an interview to the Mir channel, a fragment of which was posted on YouTube on Wednesday night.

"It does not matter what kind of relations we had with the political establishment, with the political elites of the past, with, so to speak, the individuals whose lives centered around personal success, profit and preservation of their wealth, accumulated at the expense of the people of Ukraine and kept somewhere abroad. <...> But at least I hope that the new government is not restricted by those limitations, feels free to act and is relying on the confidence bestowed by the people of Ukraine upon their newly elected president, that it will be able to take active measures both to restore relations between Ukraine and Russia and to solve domestic problems," the Russian president went on.

Putin also expressed hope that Ukraine’s new political leadership would not try to conceal its reluctance to solve domestic problems behind "Russophobic thoughts and ideas.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Over 5 mln people take part in nationwide Russia Day celebrations
2
Good Russian-Ukrainian relations will inevitably return — Putin
3
Iran’s withdrawal from NPT to harm global security — senior Russian diplomat
4
Donetsk refutes Kiev’s claims of its troops advancing west of Donetsk
5
Turkey again confirms that deal with Russia on S400 systems remains in place
6
Russian Defense Ministry starts drafting statement of objectives for new aircraft carrier
7
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT