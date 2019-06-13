Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Shanghai Cooperation Organization plans to hold its 2020 summit in Russia’s Chelyabinsk

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 13, 2:33 UTC+3 BEIJING

The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, June 13. /TASS/. The next year’s summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will take place in Russia in 2020, and the Urals city of Chelyabinsk is seen as a likely venue, the organization’s Deputy Secretary General Nurlan Akkoshkarov said on Wednesday.

"It is very symbolic that today you gathered in our hall ahead of the SCO summit to take place in Bishkek on June 13-14. After that, the Russian side will assume the rotating presidency and we expect the 2020 summit to take place in Chelyabinsk," the official told the third international youth conference, headlined "The SCO Model," which gathered in the Chinese capital Beijing.

"And, no matter where the next summit takes place, we are convinced that young people will support us," he added.

The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia take on the role of observer states. Six countries serve as SCO dialogue partners - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey again confirms that deal with Russia on S400 systems remains in place
2
Russia’s ‘Independence Day’: How June 12 became a national holiday
3
Russian Defense Ministry starts drafting statement of objectives for new aircraft carrier
4
Shanghai Cooperation Organization plans to hold its 2020 summit in Russia’s Chelyabinsk
5
Police release nearly all detained participants of unauthorized Moscow rally
6
Venezuelan authorities say Maduro to visit Russia soon
7
Iran’s withdrawal from NPT to harm global security — senior Russian diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT