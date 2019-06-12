Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin discusses upcoming regional summits with Russia’s Security Council

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 12, 23:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The SCO and CICA summits are due in Bishkek and Dushanbe later this week

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday with permanent members of Russia’s national Security Council to discuss preparations for annual summits of two regional cooperation organizations due later this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president congratulated the participants of the conference on the Day of Russia," he said. "Current issues of domestic policy agenda were also raised. Besides, there was an exchange of opinions as part of the ongoing preparations for the SCO and CICA summits due in Bishkek and Dushanbe."

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit will take place on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The SCO member countries are Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia take on the role of observer states. Six countries serve as SCO dialogue partners - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

The fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) will take place on June 13-14 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. The aim of CICA is to ensure peace, security and stability in Asia. The conference unites 27 states, with 8 countries and 5 international organizations, including the UN, having the observer status.

