Kremlin has not received US’ confirmation that Trump is ready for meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any confirmation from Washington regarding US President Donald Trump’s readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the next G20 summit, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS when commenting on the report of AFP news agency that Trump has allegedly confirmed his intention for such a meeting.

"The Kremlin has no such confirmations," Peskov said. "In this regard nothing has changed: the American side has not initiated the holding of a separate meeting," he said.

G20 summit will be held on June 27-28 in Japan’s Osaka.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters prior to the talks with the Polish leader Andrzej Duda that he plans to meet with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka. A live broadcast was provided by the C-SPAN TV channel.

Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said earlier this week that the idea of a possible meeting between Russian and US presidents in Japan’s Osaka was "up in the air," though the US side had not yet specified it.

On May 14, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Putin about a potential readiness to hold such a meeting, though the American side has never submitted an official request.