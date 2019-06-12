Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s development challenges can be solved only by joint efforts - Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 12, 14:36 UTC+3

According to the Russian leader, all recipients of the state awards are distinguished by such involvement in the fate of the motherland and their devotion to their vocation

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Russia’s development challenges can be solved only by uniting the entire society’s efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a ceremony of presenting state awards in the Kremlin on Wednesday.

"Such large-scale tasks, which the country faces today, can be solved only together, when everyone realizes the importance of personal efforts for the common good and makes every effort for that," Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, all recipients of the state awards are distinguished by such involvement in the fate of the motherland and their devotion to their vocation. The president congratulated the laureates and all Russians on Russia Day, a public holiday marked on June 12.

He stressed that all Russian citizens "with the warmest feelings always think about their motherland, about what it means for each of us, for the entire multinational people of Russia." Putin noted that Russians appreciate the country's centuries-long history, culture and great achievements, its unique natural resources, the beauty of its vast territories and the diversity of its regions. "All this unites our understanding of our motherland. The motherland is inseparable from us - the citizens of Russia, from our responsibility for its present and the future, from our desire to contribute to its development and prosperity," the president said.

