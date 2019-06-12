Russia ready to develop cooperation with Bulgaria — ambassador

SOFIA, June 11. /TASS/. Russia is ready to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with Bulgaria, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Makarov said on Tuesday.

"After a long break, a political dialogue has started developing again between Russia and Bulgaria, and we have been waiting for this for a long time. In the last year, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev visited Russia twice, and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov — once. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in turn visited Bulgaria in March 2019. The respectful manner in which our leaders talk to each other serves as evidence that they are ready to search for ways to cooperate in the most mutually beneficial manner," Makarov said.

The Russian ambassador reminded that in July, Sofia and Moscow will celebrate the 140th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations.

"The results are rather good, but there is still a way to go. The main thing is that people who care continue working on developing cooperation," he added.