Ambassador anticipates Putin’s Italian visit to give boost to bilateral cooperation

ROME, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will visit Italy in July, will meet with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov told a reception ahead of Russia Day, marked on June 12.

"Relations with Italy, our priority partner and a traditionally friendly state, are developing stably along different trajectories," the ambassador said. "Together with Italian colleagues, we are actively paving the way for an official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin that will take place in July," Razov added.

"I am confident that Russian president’s meetings and negotiations with the president and prime minister of Italy and with other officials will give a new powerful impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation, will make it possible to exchange views on key international issues," the diplomat added.

"Understandably, this visit is also important within a broader European and global context, showing the importance of maintaining an equitable dialogue based on mutual respect and mutually advantageous cooperation that meets the interests of the citizens," Razov added.