Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Ambassador anticipates Putin’s Italian visit to give boost to bilateral cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 12, 1:28 UTC+3 ROME

Russian President Vladimir Putin will make an official visit to Italy in July

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

ROME, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who will visit Italy in July, will meet with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov told a reception ahead of Russia Day, marked on June 12.

Read also

Putin does not expect Italy to try to ease EU sanctions on Russia

"Relations with Italy, our priority partner and a traditionally friendly state, are developing stably along different trajectories," the ambassador said. "Together with Italian colleagues, we are actively paving the way for an official visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin that will take place in July," Razov added.

"I am confident that Russian president’s meetings and negotiations with the president and prime minister of Italy and with other officials will give a new powerful impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation, will make it possible to exchange views on key international issues," the diplomat added.

"Understandably, this visit is also important within a broader European and global context, showing the importance of maintaining an equitable dialogue based on mutual respect and mutually advantageous cooperation that meets the interests of the citizens," Razov added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Cooperation Foreign policy Bilateral relations
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Macron wants to give new impetus to strategic dialogue with Russia
2
Putin to timely consider request to sack police generals over Golunov case — spokesman
3
Sweden’s foreign minister on relations with Russia: It takes two to tango
4
Russian Interior Ministry drops case against journalist Golunov
5
Militants shell 8 settlements in Syria's Latakia province over last 24 hours
6
Russia offers software ecosystem for smartphones to Huawei — source
7
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces to get 20 Su-35S fighter jets by end of 2020
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT