Loading
More news

Putin to timely consider request to sack police generals over Golunov case — spokesman

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 11, 22:03 UTC+3

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Interior Ministry said that the criminal case against journalist Ivan Golunov on suspicion of drug trafficking had been dismissed

MOSCOW, June 11./TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to specify the time frame for President Vladimir Putin’s considering the request from Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev to dismiss two police generals over the case of reporter Ivan Golunov.

Read also

Russian Interior Ministry drops case against journalist Golunov

"The petition will be looked into in a timely fashion," Peskov said in reply to the question about the possible time frame for the decision on that issue.

Earlier, Kolokolstsev said he would ask the Russian president to sack Major-General Andrei Puchkov, the chief of Moscow’s Western Administrative District police force, which opened a criminal case against Ivan Golunov, an investigative reporter of the Internet resource Meduza, as well as chief of the Drug Control Directorate of the Moscow police force, Major-General Yuri Devyatkin.

