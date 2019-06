MOSCOW, June 11./TASS/. During the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia due in Dushanbe on June 15, President Vladimir Putin may meet with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, but this summit has not been finally coordinated as of yet, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists on Tuesday.

"We are working on the issue, but there is no clarity so far as to a meeting with the emir of Qatar. It has not been coordinated 100% as of yet," he said.