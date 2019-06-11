Idea of Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka ‘up in the air’ — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The idea of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Japan’s Osaka is "up in the air," but has not been specified, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Speaking on the meeting with the Americans, I can say that this idea about a possible Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka at the G20 is up in the air, but after outlining this idea, the US side has not yet specified it," Ushakov said.

Russia is not discussing via any channels the important elements such as time, venue and agenda, he noted.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier did not rule out the possibility of holding a meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, but noted that Washington had not officially offered Moscow to organize this event.

Peskov recalled that at the meeting with Putin in Sochi on May 14 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was speaking about a potential readiness to have the meeting, but said this was not enough. According to the Kremlin spokesman, such talks have to be initiated at the official level.

Earlier, Trump said that he was willing to meet the Russian leader at the G20 summit in Osaka due on June 28-29. Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the joint press conference with Pompeo following the talks in Sochi that Moscow would support an official proposal on holding such a meeting.