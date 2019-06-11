Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Idea of Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka ‘up in the air’ — Kremlin aide

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 11, 16:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier did not rule out the possibility of holding the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit, but noted that Washington hadn't officially offered to organize it

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The idea of a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump in Japan’s Osaka is "up in the air," but has not been specified, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Speaking on the meeting with the Americans, I can say that this idea about a possible Putin-Trump meeting in Osaka at the G20 is up in the air, but after outlining this idea, the US side has not yet specified it," Ushakov said.

Russia is not discussing via any channels the important elements such as time, venue and agenda, he noted.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier did not rule out the possibility of holding a meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, but noted that Washington had not officially offered Moscow to organize this event.

Peskov recalled that at the meeting with Putin in Sochi on May 14 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was speaking about a potential readiness to have the meeting, but said this was not enough. According to the Kremlin spokesman, such talks have to be initiated at the official level.

Earlier, Trump said that he was willing to meet the Russian leader at the G20 summit in Osaka due on June 28-29. Later, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the joint press conference with Pompeo following the talks in Sochi that Moscow would support an official proposal on holding such a meeting.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump Dmitry Peskov Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow will point to Washington’s unrealistic demands concerning INF Treaty
2
Interior Ministry to drop charges against reporter due to lack of evidence
3
Russian Baltic Fleet to monitor NATO naval drills "Baltops-2019" — defense ministry
4
Russia to safeguard its security by all available means, senior diplomat says
5
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
6
Russia ready to help Moldova out of its political quagmire
7
Kiev remains party to Non-Proliferation Treaty, says Russian Foreign Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT