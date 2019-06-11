Russia ready to help Moldova solve its political crisis

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia is interested in finding a peaceful solution to the Moldovan political crisis and is ready to provide assistance if needed, Russian Federation Council (upper house) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Tuesday.

"Peaceful settlement is only a domestic Moldovan political dialogue involving all political forces and everyone who loves their country and wants peace, stability and development. Russia, which cares about Moldova and its people, wants this political crisis to end. If we can provide any assistance we are ready to do this," Matviyenko said.

According to the upper house speaker, both the Moldovan society and authorities seek a peaceful solution to the current crisis. "Although a coalition was created in the parliament and the parliament speaker and premier were elected, those people, who consider themselves as the owners of the country, are dissatisfied with this. This resulted in confrontation, speculation and an unbiased decision of the Constitutional Court and this does not contribute to ironing out the crisis," she stressed.

Moldova’s parliament has been trying to establish the ruling coalition and form the government since the February elections. Only on June 8, the Party of Socialists supporting Moldovan President Igor Dodon managed to reach an agreement with the pro-EU bloc Acum (Now) to oppose the Democratic Party led by oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc, which controlled the former parliament and the cabinet. The leader of the Party of Socialists Zinaida Greceanii was elected the parliament’s speaker, and the government was established led by Maia Sandu, who heads the Party of Action and Solidarity, a part of the Acum bloc.

The Democratic Party refused to recognize the new government and filed a request with the Constitutional Court, which ruled that the parliament’s resolutions were illegitimate as the parliament had failed to meet the 90-day deadline for establishing the government in conformity with law (from March 9 when the lawmakers received their mandates).

After that, the Constitutional Court authorized Acting Prime Minister and member of the Democratic Party Pavel Filip to sign a decree on the parliament’s dissolution instead of the president. President Dodon described this step as an attempt to usurp power.

Russia, the European Union, the United States and other countries and international organizations have expressed concern over the political crisis in Moldova and declared their readiness to cooperate with that country’s parliament and new cabinet.