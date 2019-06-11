Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin to meet with Kyrgyz president in Bishkek

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 11, 13:11 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Jeenbekov "confirmed their determination to continue boosting Russian-Kyrgyz relations in all areas"

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov, the Kremlin press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The two presidents discussed the agenda of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, scheduled to take place in Bishkek on June 13-14. They agreed to hold a bilateral meeting on the event’s sidelines," the statement reads.

According to the Kremlin press service, Putin and Jeenbekov "confirmed their determination to continue boosting Russian-Kyrgyz relations in all areas.".

Persons
Vladimir Putin
