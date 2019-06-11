Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Lavrov urges global community to work out common approaches towards cybersecurity

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 11, 12:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

AI development should not go beyond the people's control, Russia's top diplomat stressed

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The international community should work out common approaches acceptable for all towards ensuring cybersecurity and control of artificial intelligence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Primakov Readings 5th international forum on Tuesday.

"The most important task is linked with the need to elaborate common acceptable approaches towards ensuring cybersecurity and regulating processes in the sphere of artificial intelligence development, which should not go beyond humans’ control," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

The Primakov Readings 5th international forum opened on Monday in Moscow on the year that marks 90 years since the birth of outstanding Soviet and Russian statesman, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Yevgeny Primakov.

The first forum was held in 2015 in memory of Primakov and was timed for his birthday. This year, the forum’s main theme has been formulated as follows: "Return to Confrontation: Are There Any Alternatives?".

