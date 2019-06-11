Russian ambassador to meet with US under secretary of state — US Department of State

Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov © Valery Sharifulin/TASS

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov will meet with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale in Washington on Tuesday, the US Department of State said on Monday.

Hale and Antonov will meet at 1pm local time for lunch on Tuesday, June 11.

Spokesman for the Russian Embassy in the US Nikolay Lakhonin confirmed to TASS that the two diplomats will meet on June 11.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors. The US Department of State and the Russian Embassy rarely release any information after such meetings.