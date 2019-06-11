Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss launching Syrian constitutional committee

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Iranian Foreign Ministry's senior advisor for political issues Ali Asgar Haji have discussed several international issues, including launching the Syrian constitutional committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed a number of pressing international and regional issues on the agenda of the UN SC. In this regard, they discussed the tasks of sustainable political settlement, in particular in Libya, Yemen, Palestine, in the Persian Gulf. A lot of attention was paid to the situation in Syria and around it, with an emphasis on the task of soonest formation and launch of the constitutional committee in Geneva," the foreign ministry said.