Putin, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi discuss stability in Persian Gulf

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 19:45 UTC+3

Both sides stressed the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed Al Nahyan, have discussed the current issues of cooperation between Russia and the UAE during a phone call.

"They have discussed the current issues of Russia-UAE cooperation, including the implementation of the Declaration of Strategic Partnership between Russia and the UAE signed on the outcomes of the talks between Vladimir Putin and Mohammed Al Nahyan in Moscow in June of last year. They have given a positive evaluation of the joint work on developing relations in various areas," the Kremlin press service informed.

"During an exchange of opinions on the situation in the Persian Gulf, both sides stressed the importance of maintaining stability and security in the region," the Kremlin added.

