Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow court sentences police colonel Zakharchenko to 13 years behind bars

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 17:09 UTC+3

The court also set a fine to the tune of about $1.8 mln, stripping Zakharchenko of his titles and state awards

Share
1 pages in this article
Dmitry Zakharchenko

Dmitry Zakharchenko

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow’s Presnensky Court has sentenced Russian police colonel Dmitry Zakharchenko, who has been found guilty of taking large-scale bribes and obstructing justice, to 13 years behind bars, TASS reports from the courtroom.

Read also
Dmitry Zakharchenko

Moscow court finds police colonel Zakharchenko guilty of corruption

"To find defendant Zakharchenko guilty, and to sentence him by way of cumulative sentencing to 13 years behind bars in a high security correction facility," judge Elena Abramova stated.

The court also set a fine to the tune of 117 mln rubles (about $1.8 mln), stripping Zakharchenko of his titles and state awards.

Zakharchenko’s lawyers aim to appeal the sentence.

The public prosecutor had demanded sentencing Zakharchenko to 15 years and six months in a high-security prison facility and ordering him to pay a fine to the tune of 495 mln rubles ($7.6 mln). The prosecution also aims to appeal the sentence due to the fact that the court had acquitted Zakharchenko of one charge of corruption, related to the 2014 bribe taken from the La Mare restaurant owner.

Zakharchenko case

Zakharchenko was arrested in September 2016 on charges of bribe taking and abuse of office. During the search of his apartments, some 9 bln rubles ($139 mln) in various currencies were found. According to investigators, in 2014, Zakharchenko and his accomplice initiated checks at a number of enterprises belonging to the owner of the La Mare restaurant Mehdi Douss. He was forced to pay an $800,000 bribe instead of $5 mln, which was originally demanded. Maj. Gen. Alexei Laushkin and FSB Col. Dmitry Senin acted as mediators during the bribe handover operation.

In 2015, Zakharchenko and his accomplice demanded that Douss give them a 50% discount in his restaurant in exchange for protection. Using this card, Zakharchenko saved more than 3 mln rubles ($46,000) when visiting these restaurants, what investigators considered as a bribe. In 2016, Zakharchenko took advantage of his position and obstructed justice by notifying finance director at Nota-Bank Galina Marchukova about the upcoming searches in the organization.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian electronic warfare specialists test new method of jamming enemy aircraft
2
NATO’s 1999 aggression against Serbia had no excuses, Serbian leader says
3
Putin states crisis of world economic relations
4
Europe beginning to count losses from anti-Russian sanctions — Russian diplomat
5
Kremlin closely monitoring case of Russian reporter under house arrest
6
World Bank expects Russia’s GDP to stand at 1.2% in 2019 - report
7
Lavrov vows Russia, Syria to hand ‘crushing retaliation’ to terror provocations in Idlib
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT