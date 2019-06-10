Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin, Tokayev confirm intention to ramp up Russia-Kazakhstan ties

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 15:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, the Russian President sent his Kazakh counterpart a congratulatory telegram as Tokayev had won the presidential elections

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his win in the presidential elections in a phone conversation, the leaders have agreed to hold further contacts, the Kremlin press service reported.

"In the course of their telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing win in the Kazakh presidential elections and wished him success. Both sides confirmed the aspiration to continue strengthening the Russian-Kazakh relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as ramping up the bilateral ties in various spheres," the statement reads.

The leaders also agreed on future contacts, the press service noted.

Earlier, the Russian President sent his Kazakh counterpart a congratulatory telegram.

On Sunday, Kazakhstan held snap presidential elections, with seven candidates contesting the presidency, including incumbent President Tokayev. According to the Kazakh Central Election Commission data, he wins the elections with 70.76% of the votes. Preliminary reports suggest that the voter turnout hit 77.4%.

