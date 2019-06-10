Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Foreign Ministry comments on Moldova political crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 12:28 UTC+3

The only way of resolving the domestic policy crisis in Moldova is through dialogue, says the ministry

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the situation in the Moldovan capital will normalize in the interest of Moldovan citizens and the country’s development, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement published on Monday.

"We expect that the situation in Chisinau will normalize as soon as possible in the interest of all Moldovan citizens and the steady development of the country," the ministry stressed.

"Dialogue between all responsible political forces in accordance with the generally accepted democratic principles is the only possible way of resolving the domestic policy crisis in Moldova."

