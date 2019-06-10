Kremlin aide warns US policy is dangerous for world

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned over mounting confrontation globally, and furthermore Washington’s steps endanger international security, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told the Primakov Readings international forum.

"Unfortunately, tensions both in world politics as a whole and in certain regions continued rising," Ushakov said describing the events over the past year. He voiced concerns that these confrontational pressures affect political, diplomatic, trade and economic, and military and political areas. "The entire arms control system has been under threat," he stated.

The steps taken by the US leadership are based on the illusion of a free hand in the field of military construction, and the costs of this policy for international security can be very dangerous, Ushakov cautioned.

"The collapse of the system of agreements, ensuring the rules of conduct in the military and strategic area, may trigger increased military risks and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the presidential aide warned. He recalled that in 2002, the United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, and in 2018, "they decided to slam the door on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty."

"The question is whether the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty), which will be in force until February 2021, will be extended for five years. This question is up in the air," Ushakov said, noting that Russia has repeatedly confirmed its readiness to discuss this treaty’s extension.

"What is needed now is not the destruction of the remaining elements of strategic stability and deterrence, but, on the contrary, the preservation and strengthening of disarmament systems," Ushakov said. According to him, Russia is constantly being forced to respond to Washington’s moves towards destroying the international security system.

"Our leadership has repeatedly stated that we won’t allow this situation when the country will be helpless and its security will be weak, we won’t stay helpless," Ushakov said, recalling Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statement on new missile systems.