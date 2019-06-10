Russia expects Kiev to take steps for Minsk accords implementation, says Putin's aide

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s new authorities should send a clear message on the readiness to implement the Minsk agreements and take specific steps to execute them, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said, speaking at the Primakov Reading Forum.

"There is still no peace in southeastern Ukraine, and the Donbass population is actually living in a state of siege. Ukraine’s new authorities should send clear messages on the readiness to implement the Minsk accords, and, most importantly, take the corresponding steps to execute them," he said.