Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia expects Kiev to take steps for Minsk accords implementation, says Putin's aide

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 10, 10:33 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s new authorities should send a clear message on the readiness to implement the Minsk agreements and take specific steps to execute them, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov said, speaking at the Primakov Reading Forum.

"There is still no peace in southeastern Ukraine, and the Donbass population is actually living in a state of siege. Ukraine’s new authorities should send clear messages on the readiness to implement the Minsk accords, and, most importantly, take the corresponding steps to execute them," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi Arabia's energy minister: The benefit of participation in OPEC+ is obvious
2
Europe beginning to count losses from anti-Russian sanctions — Russian diplomat
3
Russia receives US signals on improving dialogue but specific actions needed — official
4
Kremlin aide warns US policy is dangerous for world
5
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
6
Russia ready to cooperate with Moldova’s new parliament, government — senator
7
Putin calls for alternatives to growing confrontation in global affairs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT