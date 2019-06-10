Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian PM may discuss Ukraine issue in Geneva - government official

June 10, 5:37 UTC+3

The Ukrainian crisis may be addressed at the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the World Labor Organization

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev may discuss ways to resolve the situation in Ukraine during his meetings in Switzerland on June 10-11, First Deputy Head of Government Executive Office Sergey Prikhodko told reporters.

"The Ukraine issue may be discussed at bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Geneva events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the World Labor Organization," he said. "We are ready to discuss this issue, particularly in order to find a political solution to Ukraine’s domestic conflict based on the full and consistent implementation of the Minsk Package of Measures," Prikhodko added.

He pointed out that Switzerland regularly provided humanitarian aid to the Donbass areas not controlled by Kiev. Over 12,000 tonnes of various goods, including water purification chemicals, have been delivered to the region since April 2015, ensuring uninterrupted water supply to more than four mln people on both sides of the line of contact.

"We welcome the contribution of Swiss representatives to the negotiation process on resolving the situation in Ukraine," Prikhodko noted. He commended the role of former Special Representative of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Chairperson-in-Office Heidi Tagliavini, who had participated in developing the Minsk Agreements. "Her fellow countryman Toni Frisch is the coordinator of the Contact Group’s humanitarian subgroup and is doing a lot to solve pressing issues that the war-torn areas of Donbass are facing," he emphasized.

