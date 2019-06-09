Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian-Chinese partnership not directed against third countries - Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 09, 17:50 UTC+3 YUZHNO-SAKHALISNK

"A distinctive feature of Russian-Chinese partnership is that this partnership is not directed against any third countries or a group of countries," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

Russia's Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Russia's Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

YUZHNO-SAKHALISNK, June 9. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese partnership ties are not coordinated against any third countries or a group of states, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"A distinctive feature of Russian-Chinese partnership is that this partnership is not directed against any third countries or a group of countries. And therefore, it’s absolutely wrong to raise the question that we are coordinating on the issue of the US or against the US," Peskov said.

"It’s wrong to say that. First, because China and Russia have their own issues with the US. Actually, China is having trade wars with Washington, while we have our own problems with the Americans. They mainly concern issues of strategic security, disarmament issues, and the reluctance of our American vis-a-vis to hold any substantive dialogue on this. That’s why each of us has its own problems," he noted.

