Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to hold Q&A session on June 20

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 09, 8:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The questions will be submitted by phone, through SMS and MMS messages starting from 8.00 a.m. Moscow Time on June 9 and until the end of the program on June 20

Share
1 pages in this article
© Michail Klimentiev/Presidential Press Service/TASS, archive

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual televised question and answer session dubbed ‘The Direct Line’ on June 20, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"On June 20, 2019 at 12:00 Moscow Time the annual special program will be aired by Channel One, Rossiya-1, Rossiya-24, NTV, OTR, Mir TV channels, and Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossiya radio stations," the statement said.

The questions will be submitted by phone, through SMS and MMS messages starting from 8.00 a.m. Moscow Time on June 9 and until the end of the program on June 20. The president will answer the most interesting and pressing questions live.

The questions may be also sent through Moskva-Putinu mobile app and moskva-putinu.ru website. The users of VKontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki social networks will be able to send their questions and video messages. The users of Moskva-Putinu and OK Live mobile apps will be able to contact with the studio via a direct video link-up.

This will be Putin’s 17th Q&A session. The very first Q&A session with the Russian president was held in late 2001. Since then, Direct Lines have been held annually, except for 2004 and 2012. Last year, the Q&A marathon took place on June 7.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian warships to keep NATO Baltops-2019 exercise under observation
2
US cruiser impeded Russian warship’s passage in East China Sea
3
Russia's team wins most crushing victory in its history
4
IAAF refutes information about council’s decision to prolong RusAF’s suspension
5
Moldova’s parliament approves government headed by Maia Sandu
6
Russia, Belarus, Serbia to hold joint military drills on June 14-27
7
Novatek to consider sale of up to 30% in Arctic LNG 2 project to Saudi Aramco
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT