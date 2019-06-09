Putin to hold Q&A session on June 20

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold his annual televised question and answer session dubbed ‘The Direct Line’ on June 20, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"On June 20, 2019 at 12:00 Moscow Time the annual special program will be aired by Channel One, Rossiya-1, Rossiya-24, NTV, OTR, Mir TV channels, and Mayak, Vesti FM and Radio Rossiya radio stations," the statement said.

The questions will be submitted by phone, through SMS and MMS messages starting from 8.00 a.m. Moscow Time on June 9 and until the end of the program on June 20. The president will answer the most interesting and pressing questions live.

The questions may be also sent through Moskva-Putinu mobile app and moskva-putinu.ru website. The users of VKontakte (VK) and Odnoklassniki social networks will be able to send their questions and video messages. The users of Moskva-Putinu and OK Live mobile apps will be able to contact with the studio via a direct video link-up.

This will be Putin’s 17th Q&A session. The very first Q&A session with the Russian president was held in late 2001. Since then, Direct Lines have been held annually, except for 2004 and 2012. Last year, the Q&A marathon took place on June 7.