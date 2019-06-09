Russia does not try to influence Kazakhstan presidential election - ambassador

NUR-SULTAN, June 9. /TASS/. Any attempt to influence the Kazakh presidential election is unacceptable, which is why Russia refuses to comment on the electoral campaign, Russian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alexey Borodavkin said in an interview with TASS.

According to the diplomat, the Kazakhstan election is strictly an internal affair of the Kazakh people. "Whatever the influence on this election may be, attempts to influence the electoral campaign and especially to meddle in internal affairs related to the electoral situation in Kazakhstan are absolutely unacceptable. Russia strongly supports this fundamental principle of friendly relations with Kazakhstan. We do not comment on the electoral campaign, do not provide our estimations of the candidates, and we do not try to influence public opinion," he stressed.

"The Kazakh people will make their decision in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the generally accepted democratic election standards," he added.

On June 9, a presidential election will take place in Kazakhstan. For the first time ever, first president of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has not presented his candidacy for the election. Seven candidates are on the ballot, including current president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.