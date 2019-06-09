Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moldova’s foreign policy must be defined by will of its people - Russian Deputy PM

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 09, 1:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moldovan President Igor Dodon met with the Russian, US and EU ambassadors and informed them about the possible destabilization of the situation in the country

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak

© Michael Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moldova’s foreign policy must be defined by the will of its people, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who serves as a special presidential representative for development of trade and economic relations between Russia and the Republic of Moldova, told reporters on Sunday.

"The blatantly criminal actions of the forces in power confirm our previously declared stance on the need for radical change of the current political situation in the republic. The demands to "deoccupy" Moldova from a criminal regime, made by people on both sides of the political spectrum, are becoming even clearer. We still confirm that this is an internal political process," Kozak said.

"However, it is of key importance for Russia that the forces in power of determining Moldova’s foreign policy reflect the real will of its people," he added.

"We have to note the courageous and pragmatic position of the pro-European bloc Acum and the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, who have managed to overcome their political differences in order to create the conditions for a civilized solution of differences on the basis of the real manifestation of the will of the Moldovan citizens," the Russian deputy PM noted.

"I am pleased to note the support of this stance by the EU and the USA. This minor development from the geopolitical viewpoint serves to confirm the need to cooperate and reach a potential agreement on the key issues of the current world order on the basis of a common civilized platform," Kozak stressed.

"The attempts by the ruling party, the so-called Democratic Party of Moldova, to paint the recent political developments as Russia’s intention to sign separate agreements with the Democratic Party are nothing else but attempts at wishful thinking," Kozak concluded.

Situation in Moldova

On Saturday, Moldovan President Igor Dodon met with the Russian, US and EU ambassadors and informed them about the possible destabilization of the situation in the country. The president notified the diplomats that he had decided not to sign the decree on the parliament’s dissolution, despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling. After that, the envoys and the head of state visited the parliament where the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), that supports the president, and the pro-European bloc Acum elected a new socialist leader Zinaida Greceanii as speaker and agreed to form the ruling majority and the government. The president nominated Maia Sandu as a candidate for the post of prime minister upon coordination with the MPs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia's team wins most crushing victory in its history
2
Three Russian warships to keep NATO Baltops-2019 exercise under observation
3
Moldova’s parliament approves government headed by Maia Sandu
4
Moldova’s foreign policy must be defined by will of its people - Russian Deputy PM
5
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
6
Danish section of Nord Stream-2 can be built in five weeks, says Gazprom Chairman
7
Russia, China should team up for lunar station, remote sensing projects — Roscosmos
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT