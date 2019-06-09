Moldova’s foreign policy must be defined by will of its people - Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Moldova’s foreign policy must be defined by the will of its people, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak, who serves as a special presidential representative for development of trade and economic relations between Russia and the Republic of Moldova, told reporters on Sunday.

"The blatantly criminal actions of the forces in power confirm our previously declared stance on the need for radical change of the current political situation in the republic. The demands to "deoccupy" Moldova from a criminal regime, made by people on both sides of the political spectrum, are becoming even clearer. We still confirm that this is an internal political process," Kozak said.

"However, it is of key importance for Russia that the forces in power of determining Moldova’s foreign policy reflect the real will of its people," he added.

"We have to note the courageous and pragmatic position of the pro-European bloc Acum and the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova, who have managed to overcome their political differences in order to create the conditions for a civilized solution of differences on the basis of the real manifestation of the will of the Moldovan citizens," the Russian deputy PM noted.

"I am pleased to note the support of this stance by the EU and the USA. This minor development from the geopolitical viewpoint serves to confirm the need to cooperate and reach a potential agreement on the key issues of the current world order on the basis of a common civilized platform," Kozak stressed.

"The attempts by the ruling party, the so-called Democratic Party of Moldova, to paint the recent political developments as Russia’s intention to sign separate agreements with the Democratic Party are nothing else but attempts at wishful thinking," Kozak concluded.

Situation in Moldova

On Saturday, Moldovan President Igor Dodon met with the Russian, US and EU ambassadors and informed them about the possible destabilization of the situation in the country. The president notified the diplomats that he had decided not to sign the decree on the parliament’s dissolution, despite the Constitutional Court’s ruling. After that, the envoys and the head of state visited the parliament where the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM), that supports the president, and the pro-European bloc Acum elected a new socialist leader Zinaida Greceanii as speaker and agreed to form the ruling majority and the government. The president nominated Maia Sandu as a candidate for the post of prime minister upon coordination with the MPs.