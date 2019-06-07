Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin doesn’t care about Saakashvili’s restored Ukrainian citizenship — Kremlin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 11:45 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

Putin was the first one to suggest this, the Kremlin spokesman noted

ST.PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has many important issues to focus on, and ex-Georgian president Mikhail Saakashvili’s restored Ukrainian citizenship is not one of them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"How did Putin react? He was the first one to suggest this," Peskov said smiling when asked to comment on Putin’s stance on Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to reinstate Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship.

"You see what Putin is doing, you see his agenda, and Saakashvili’s citizenship issues are far from topping Putin’s agenda, and they cannot be included there," Peskov said, adding that the president focuses on the country’s issues.

In late April, Putin suggested that Ukraine’s new President Zelensky should start defending human rights with Georgians, namely Mikhail Saakashvili. The Russian leader stressed that Saakashvili had been illegally deprived of the Ukrainian citizenship and deported from the country, and it would be fair to bring him back and restore his rights, as well as the rights of many other Ukrainians.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reinstated Saakashvili’s Ukrainian citizenship late last month. Saakashvili was stripped of the Ukrainian citizenship by a decree of former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko in July 2017.

Mikhail Saakashvili had served two inconsecutive terms as Georgia’s head of state, from January 2004 to November 2007 and from January 2008 to mid-November 2013. In May 2015, Saakashvili was granted Ukrainian citizenship, which resulted in his Georgian citizenship being terminated by a Georgian presidential decision. He then served as Odessa Regional Governor, but later stepped down. In July 2017, Ukrainian Poroshenko stripped him of his Ukrainian citizenship amid a political fallout and under the pretext of Saakashvili knowingly giving false information to obtain citizenship, In February 2018, the Ukrainian authorities expelled him to Poland.

