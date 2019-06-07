Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Preparations underway for Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 11:14 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

No date has been set yet, according to the Kremlin spokesman

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Preparations are underway for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Saudi Arabia but no date has been set yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Preparations for the visit are underway, we will announce the date as soon as it is set," he said in response to a TASS question.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russia's President Vladimir Putin

Kremlin explains Putin’s ‘hearty handshake’ with Saudi Arabia's prince

Peskov declined to answer a question about the possibility of Putin’s participation in a session of the Petersburg Dialogue forum in Germany’s Bonn on July 18-19.

When speaking about a possible meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan’s Osaka, Peskov said that "there is a chance for it to happen." "They will definitely see each other there but it is still unclear whether a meeting will take place or not," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out.

He commented on the Slovak foreign minister’s idea that Putin and Trump could meet on the sidelines of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Slovak National Uprising in late August by saying: "Let’s wait what Trump will say [in response to an invitation to visit Bratislava - TASS]." At the same time, the Kremlin spokesman did not say whether Putin would accept an invitation to the celebrations that Slovak top diplomat Peter Pellegrini had handed to him on Thursday.

 

