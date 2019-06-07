Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin sees no expediency in expanding Normandy format

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 10:55 UTC+3

The format itself so far has not been very effective, because Kiev is taking its time implementing the Minsk Agreements, the Kremlin spokesman said

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
French President Emmanuel Macron

Macron says he is ready to organize Normandy format meeting when conditions are right

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin so far believes that it is inexpedient to expand the Normandy format in view of its low efficiency, Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said in response to the TASS request to comment on new Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s proposal to engage new countries in the format.

"As far as we are concerned, apart from Ukraine, other members of the Normandy format so far have not seen any expediency in expanding it," Peskov said. "Currently, we can say that the format itself so far has not been very effective, because Kiev is taking its time implementing the Minsk Agreements." "In the circumstances of such low efficiency, it’s barely possible to speak of its expansion," the Kremlin spokesman underlined. At the same time, he said that "everything depends on which position Kiev will now assume."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
First Putin-Kim summit in pictures
10
Vladimir Putin's annual news conference in pictures
12
Putin fields nearly 80 questions in over 4 hours during Q&A session
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia may send more military specialists to Venezuela
2
Russia won’t change its ways at UK’s demand — Kremlin
3
Putin says Russia has most advanced weapons for its security, even if New START is nixed
4
Russian Pacific Fleet's submarines attack 'enemy' vessel during drills
5
Russia to feature MC-21 new medium-haul airliner at MAKS air show
6
Kremlin sees no expediency in expanding Normandy format
7
Russia’s latest S-500, S-350 systems to enter service soon
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT