Russia may send more military specialists to Venezuela

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 10:03 UTC+3

This is an absolutely technical issue related to implementing certain contracts on a particular volume of work, the Russian diplomat said

© AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko

Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Carlos Rafael Faria Tortosa

Venezuelan ambassador to Moscow denies rumors about Russian military base

ST.PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia may increase the number of its military specialists in Venezuela if it sends such a request, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, Alexander Shchetinin, told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have got contracts on maintenance works for what has been supplied to Venezuela. Any works demand a certain involvement of people," the diplomat said, noting: "If more [specialists] are needed, we will send them."

"This is an absolutely technical issue related to implementing certain contracts on a particular volume of work," the diplomat said, noting that more specialists could arrive if needed. "Some of them will leave and the others will come."

In late March, two planes with Russian servicemen arrived in Venezuela. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later said that the military specialists, who are currently in Venezuela, are repairing the equipment under an agreement on military and technical cooperation between Moscow and Caracas.

