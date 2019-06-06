Russian, Hungarian foreign ministers discuss bilateral relations

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Hungarian colleague Peter Szijjarto have discussed the prospects of bilateral relations between Russia and Hungary on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the Russian Foreign Ministry informed.

"In the veiw of the agreements reached during the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on September 18, 2018, the ministers have discussed a wide range of practical issues of Russian-Hungarian relations, as well as the prospects for their steady development," the ministry stated. "They have also touched upon the current aspects on the international agenda presenting a mutual interest."

