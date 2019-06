ST.PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Moscow is not meddling and is not going to meddle in the US elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated on Thursday.

"We have not interfered, are not interfering and won’t interfere in any elections. This is our principled stance," Putin said at the meeting with the heads of news agencies. "There aren’t and have not been any plans of meddling in the US domestic political life," Putin stressed.