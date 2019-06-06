Putin says US exit from arms reduction treaties undermines global security

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. By exiting arms reduction treaties, the US has undermined the basics of international relations in the sphere of global security, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during the meeting with heads of international news agencies in response to a question by TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov.

He reminded that the US had exited the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty years earlier. "This had been the first step towards undermining the basics of international relations in the sphere of global security, and a very serious one," Putin said. He added that currently, the US has unilaterally decided to exit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (the INF Treaty), putting the blame for it on Russia.